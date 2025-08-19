Gumbs sends letter to all school boards on hair discrimination, says prepare for law | THE DAILY HERALD

ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs is calling on schools to begin preparing their institution for the policy shift that is expected ahead of the still-to-be-enacted legislation that will ban hair discrimination in all learning institutions.

Speaking during her weekly livestream on Tuesday, Gumbs said schools should not wait for the law to be passed to make necessary policy changes. “Pending legislation can be considered legislation,” she said. “You can definitely update your policies based on what is coming, especially if anyone were to read the room or read the country. I do not foresee Parliament kind of saying, no.”

She said a letter was sent to all school boards on August 12, outlining the ministry’s intent. The letter was copied to Head of the Department of Education Sidonia Lacorbiniere-Hodge, Secretary General of OCJS Shermina Powell-Richardson, head of the Division Public Education Daison Marks, and president of WITU Roxsana Pantophlet.

The letter followed a June 25 meeting with school boards about issues including the admittance of four-year-olds into primary education and grooming policies, especially those that disproportionately affect students of African descent. The Ministry noted that such policies have long caused distress, exclusion, and inequity for students.

“The feedback from parents, educators, and the broader public underscored that these policies, however well-intentioned, have at times contributed to a sense of exclusion, inequity, and psychological distress among students,” the letter that the minister sent to school boards stated.

According to the minister, the legislation will guarantee the right of students to wear natural hairstyles such as afros, locks, twists, braids, cornrows, and other protective styles provided they are clean, well maintained, and do not obstruct learning or pose safety risks. Religious head coverings such as hijabs will also be protected.

“While some boards have already adopted more inclusive grooming practices, the upcoming legislation will ensure consistency across the entire education system,” the letter read. “This is not a matter of trend, preference, or institutional tradition, it is a matter of equity, legality, and educational access.”

Gumbs said all schools, regardless of denomination or philosophy, will be expected to follow the new standards once enacted. Draft legislation will be shared with school boards for review before being finalised and presented to Parliament in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The minister in the letter urged schools to avoid harsh discipline related to grooming rules that may go against the upcoming law. “Please be advised that there is heightened public scrutiny on this matter. Parents have already begun inquiring about whether changes will be made to existing policies,” the letter said.

The minister added in her livestream that the discussion goes beyond education alone. “If you're reading the room and you're reading the country, you realize that this really has nothing to do with education,” she said. She congratulated a top-performing student in Guyana, who obtained 21 grade ones and 6 grade twos at Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), who wore locks, as an example that natural hairstyles do not hinder academic success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gumbs-sends-letter-to-all-school-boards-on-hair-discrimination-says-prepare-for-law