Guyana Assoc. elections at WIFOL Building 7pm today | THE DAILY HERALD

During postulation which was held on Monday, August 14, 2023, a number of candidates postulated themselves to fill various positions on the board. Guyanese nationals are urged to go out to the elections to hear from the candidates and vote for the individuals that will run the affairs of the association for the next 12 months.

The election is open to St. Maarten based Guyanese nationals, who were born in Guyana and living on French St. Martin or Dutch St. Maarten.

The Association is calling out for new members to get on board and help in lifting the standards of the organisation. “We are striving to get back to being the most active association on the island, continue with our Annual [Courtney Gibson Memorial] Spelling Bee contest, and several other educational and social events,” one of the former presidents of the Association Malcolm Mickle said.

The election will be to elect candidates for the positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer.



