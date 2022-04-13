GvP School holds farewell assembly for departing teacher | THE DAILY HERALD

Teacher Joanna Pinas (centre) performing alongside her students.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Gwendoline van Putten (GvP) School on Friday, April 8, held a farewell assembly for departing teacher Joanna Pinas.

The assembly featured music and different forms of entertainment to honour Pinas. Master of Ceremony Ishn Courtar said Pinas was a great teacher, who explained mathematics in a way that students can understand and improve themselves.

Teacher Joanna Pinas addresses attendees.

Master of Ceremonies Ishn Courtar addressing the assembly.

The highlight of the assembly was when students invited Pinas to the dance floor to accompany them in ar performance. Pinas accepted their invitation to their delight and danced along with her students.

Pinas thanked everyone and especially her students who she grew to love. She said her husband was taken away from them, but she is still here and she believes that God is not finished with her yet. She said that God has a plan for her and that’s why she can still laugh and sing and dance because God is her strength.

Teachers serenaded Pinas with the song “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. The school’s social worker Celia Gittens Roosberg and Elroy Egard performed a duet of the song “Through It All.” Pinas left the island on Sunday, April 10, with her two children and her brother.

Also in attendance were GvP Principal Rosalie Edelstein-Lopes, teachers, parents and students. The convocation was carried out by Alex Lindo.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gvp-school-holds-farewell-assembly-for-departing-teacher