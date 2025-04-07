Gyrocopters in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius proudly welcomed two gyrocopters recently, marking a unique and exciting visit to the island.

The brief stopover is part of a regional tour showcasing the versatility and range of ultralight aircraft. Aviation enthusiasts witnessed the rare sight, adding a spark of excitement to the local airstrip. The Statia government continues to support innovative air traffic activity, reaffirming its commitment to aviation development and regional connectivity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gyrocopters-in-statia