Half Statia active COVID cases are ages 10 to 20 | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–Half the number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius are amongst young people who are between the ages of 10 and 20.

Social Domain Director Carol Jack-Roosberg addressed the recent sharp increase in cases on Tuesday. There are currently 156 active cases. A total of 99 persons were tested on Tuesday, 18 of whom were positive.

She said about half of the cases are pupils/students ages 10-20. For this reason, the Public Health Department GGD extensively tested at Golden Rock Primary School on Monday, March 21. Similar testing could be carried out at other schools.

“While the cases are steadily increasing the symptoms related to this COVID-19 variant Omicron are generally mild and there are currently no hospitalisations. … Few elderly and people with vulnerable health conditions have been infected,” Jack-Roosberg said. “Based on these facts there is no reason at this time to take drastic measures to upscale or to close institutions. This can, however, change if the community does not take its responsibility.”

The public is urged to not let their guard down. Vulnerable groups such as seniors and persons with underlying health conditions are urged to be extra careful and should avoid being exposed.

“If the number of cases continues to increase the pressure on society and on the healthcare system will further increase, so we must do everything in our power to prevent this. We observe all over the world how COVID-19 regulations are becoming less stringent and in St. Eustatius we are currently at level 1 which grants the community far more flexibility.”

The Director said there is currently no reason for panic, but it is necessary to continue to monitor the situation closely. She reminded people to respect hygiene measures, wash their hands regularly, wear a face mask in public spaces (supermarkets and schools), keep social distance and stay home when feeling sick and contact the GGD for testing. Testing is done every day from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00-4:00pm, except on Wednesday afternoons.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/half-statia-active-covid-cases-are-ages-10-to-20