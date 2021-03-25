Hand sanitisers installed to prepare for reopening | THE DAILY HERALD

A hand sanitising station.

SABA–The public entity Saba is having hand sanitisers installed throughout the island in the course of this week. This initiative was taken by Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers late last year, as a preparatory step for when the borders would reopen, which is now planned for May 1.

The standardised sanitation units serve to promote good hand hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The units were on the island since last year, but are now being installed at public and private properties, including government offices, bars and restaurants, shops, hotels, churches and at the ports of entry.

In total, 150 units were purchased, as well as a 55-gallon drum of the sanitising liquid. An additional drum was donated by Cadwell Inc.

Businesses are requested to contact the public entity if either their venue was overlooked or they will need additional units. More sanitising units will be ordered if the need arises.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hand-sanitisers-installed-to-prepare-for-reopening