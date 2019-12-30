Harmful trash | THE DAILY HERALD

Boat captains Edrickson Joseph (in photo) and Kristopher Hinds found a dead green sea turtle in Great Bay in the vicinity of Fort Amsterdam around midday on Sunday, December 29. The animal was already dead when it was found stuck in a chair. The animal probably swam into the chair by accident, got stuck and drowned. The dead sea turtle was picked up from the dock by Nature Foundation St. Maarten to be properly disposed of. The nature organisation is urging residents to properly dispose of garbage. “We ask all seaside businesses to properly secure their furniture to prevent such accidents whereby marine life lose their life due to furniture ending up in our waterways,” Nature Foundation said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93618-harmful-trash