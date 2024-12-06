Hazardous curve | THE DAILY HERALD

This truck and car were involved in a collision on Alexis Arnell Boulevard just around 2:30pm on Thursday.

The accident occurred during rainfall on a section of that road, commonly known as Link 1, which gets dangerously slippery when wet. Nobody appeared seriously hurt but the damage seemed considerable and traffic got backed-up in both directions. Authorities soon after used a barrier to block access from the roundabout on Cole Bay Hill, as has become customary under such conditions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hazardous-curve