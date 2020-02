Vehicles had to swerve to avoid driving through this mound of mud on Arch Road on Thursday morning. It appears that a truck drove over the speed bump a little too fast and the mud and/or dirt it was transporting dropped out of the back as a result. However, authorities quickly cleaned up the mess and the road was cleared within an hour.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hazardous-load