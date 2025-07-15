Head-on collision with injuries to both drivers | THE DAILY HERALD

The crash occurred around 3:30am on Sucker Garden Road.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM responded to a serious head-on collision involving two vehicles in the early hours of Monday, July 14, on Sucker Garden Road.

The crash occurred around 3:30am and resulted in injuries to both drivers. According to preliminary reports, one of the individuals sustained injuries requiring further medical care and was transported by ambulance to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The second driver was treated at the scene.

The KPSM Traffic Department has launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Authorities are once again urging all road users to drive responsibly, obey speed limits and remain alert at all times – especially during low-visibility hours – to help prevent serious accidents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/head-on-collision-with-injuries-to-both-drivers