Head-on crash leaves three seriously injured | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire department personnel using their “Jaws of Life” to rescue the man pinned in his vehicle.





COLE BAY–A toddler, the mother and a man were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Union Road around 9:30pm Monday.



The Fire Department was called to use their “Jaws of Life”, a hydraulic rescue tool that is used to cut through cars and rip open vehicles’ doors to release pinned occupants, to rescue the man pinned in the grey sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The black car driven by the woman with the child inside was heading toward Philipsburg, reportedly speeding, when it crashed into the SUV.

All three were taken by ambulance to St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/head-on-crash-leaves-three-seriously-injured