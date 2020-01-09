Heads Together retains mixed feelings after Lacroix meeting | THE DAILY HERALD

The Heads Together delegation talk to the media on Thursday afternoon. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The Heads Together group summoned the press Thursday to give its reaction to the first meeting with Préfet Dominique Lacroix to discuss the controversial natural risk prevention plan PPRN.

The objective of Heads Together, which is representing the local population, is to bring to Lacroix’s attention the many flaws, omissions, inconsistencies and perceived discrimination of the State’s revised PPRN.

Lacroix is on an independent mission appointed by the French government to modify the PPRN plan within the three-month time span allotted and to tour the districts to gain an understanding of the issues at stake.

He is no stranger to the island, having served as Sous-Préfet for St. Martin and St. Barths from 2007 to 2009. Lacroix has to submit his report to the Ministry of the Environment, the Overseas Territories Ministry, and the Prime Minister by mid-March.

While some of the group were more optimistic than others over what Lacroix can achieve, it was more a matter of waiting to see what will transpire. Lacroix, who made it clear his mission was only on the PPRN, listened attentively and took notes during the over three-hour meeting, the group said.

“We didn’t get any answers today, because he is here for 10 days to understand the issues and report back to the government,” said Cédrick André. “I would like to see him make it happen and that is the day I want to see. So, we are remaining vigilant.

“We talked about many PPRN situations from Sandy Ground to St. James, French Quarter, Grand Case, Cul-de-Sac and also Concordia where water run-off from the hills creates a dangerous situation,” he added. “We made the point that it is not just the

coastline that we have to be concerned about.”

Group member Horace Whit added Lacroix assured the group that he has the contacts and the ears of the government ministers in Paris on the PPRN situation in St. Martin.

“We asked him if the population will get to see the final version of the PPRN before it goes into force, or if it will be a fait accompli, and he replied that he will find ways and means for us to see what the new PPRN will look like,” said Whit. “He also said the new modified PPRN will automatically kill the PPRN of 2019.”

“We pointed out the differences in the colour-coded zoning for areas like Oyster Pond, Lowlands, and Orient Bay compared to Sandy Ground, French Quarter and Grand Case and he said the laws of the land in France should be equal for all. He said Marigot and Orient Bay were zoned orange because the Collectivité had argued that it was done for economic reasons. We told him yes, it is business, but people’s lives are at stake also.”

Whit added he got the feeling that Lacroix was genuinely sympathetic and that he will try to get the government to understand that what was done to St. Martin with the PPRN was unfair.

With regard to obtaining land title, a special office will be installed in the districts to assist the population, as from February to assist with land regularization and people will be asked to have all their necessary documents ready.

As for the meeting with Préfète Feucher, some group members accused her of being arrogant now that the protestors were off the streets, while another said she was “dismissive and rude” to the point some of the group walked out. The group pointed out that it was clear during these meetings that the Collectivité and the Préfecture were “not on the same page.”

One group member had asked why there was not more emphasis on protecting certain areas instead of relocating people, while another member frustrated at no meaningful decisions since the protest started on December 12 and said a 10-day visit will not achieve much. It was not clear whether Lacroix will return after this visit unless there is a specific reason to do so. Nor was it clear if his report will be copied to the Collectivité.

Another questioned why a mission like Lacroix’s had not come to St. Martin sooner, given objections to the PPRN had been expressed by the population and the Collectivité months ago. Striking a positive note, another group member said: “If we had not had this massive protest, the PPRN would have been validated already on December 31, so at least we are being heard now.”

Asked about the barricades in Sandy Ground, there was no clear indication if they will stay or be removed. “It’s not up to us to decide that,” was the response.

André said the group would now discuss the next step in consultation with the population.

