Health Inspectorate educates Coast Guard on COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the session with the Coast Guard.

PHILIPSBURG–The Inspectorate of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA educated members of the St. Maarten Coast Guard on COVID-19 (coronavirus) during an information session on March 9.

Inspector General Earl Best gave a presentation and updated the Coast Guard team about the coronavirus. Best explained what is a suspected case, the global economic impact, self-containment procedures according to the World Health Organization (WHO), what to do in case the Coast Guard encounters a person at sea who has a suspected case of the coronavirus; and described the procedure of quarantining a person at their home.

Best explained the preventative measures currently in place and how to effectively use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Coast Guard team asked many questions about how to safely dispose of products used by a person who is a suspected/confirmed carrier of the coronavirus and how to quarantine a person at their home. Best answered the questions posed. “The Coast Guard team was very satisfied with the presentation,” it was stated in a press release on Monday.

