Health pass to be implemented in St. Martin from October 22 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–To prepare the 2021/2022 tourist season with a satisfactory level of health security, Préfet Serge Gouteyron has decided to implement the health pass in St. Martin as of Friday, October 22. Dutch St. Maarten has also chosen to introduce a similar system.

The decision was made after consultation with the Collectivité, Club du Tourisme, Chamber of Commerce CCISM, marine trades association Métimer, and Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF). Application of the pass allows for a standardisation of protocols throughout the territory.

The improvement of the health situation observed over the last weeks in St. Martin still requires special attention, as four people with COVID-19 are currently in Louis Constant-Fleming Hospital. In addition, the low vaccination rate of the population requires that measures be maintained to fight spread of the virus. The risk of developing a severe form of the virus is real and the health care system cannot face a wave of infections alone.

The health pass will be deployed as of Friday, October 22, in bars, restaurants, and for all public events. Only establishments and events that hold more than 30 people will be concerned. The health pass will only be required from adults.

As of October 22, anyone wishing to go to a bar or restaurant on the French side must be able to present their vaccination certificate or, failing that, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigenic test less than 72 hours old or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19.

Establishments that implement the health pass will be able to waive the rules related to COVID-19. The owner/manager will be allowed, at his own initiative, to waive the wearing of masks in the establishment, waive the rules of social distancing, and accommodate a number of people identical to the maximum capacity of the establishment open to the public.

To facilitate the health pass roll-out, an adaptation period of one week is granted. As of October 29, sports halls, shooting clubs, theatres and stadiums receiving spectators for events will be added.

The services of the Préfecture, as well as the representatives of the socio-professionals, are available to operators of establishments for any questions regarding the application of the pass.

