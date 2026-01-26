Health professional Dr. Joe Alcalá appointed Interim Inspector General | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Dr. Joe Alcalá, a Curaçao-born medical doctor educated at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and with extensive professional experience in the Caribbean, has been appointed Interim Inspector General at the Inspectorate of Public Health Social Development and Labour IVSA.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug announced the appointment of Alcalá, for a two-year term beginning February 2, 2026.

The appointment follows several years during which the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Development and Labor operated without a permanent Inspector General. According to the Ministry, the decision marks a significant step toward restoring effective oversight, enforcement, and leadership within the Inspectorate.

Minister Brug expressed satisfaction that the longstanding vacancy has been resolved and that stability and continuity have now been secured within this critical supervisory institution. He also commended IVSA staff for their resilience and professionalism in continuing to carry out their mandate despite limited leadership capacity.

The Minister extended appreciation to Daphne Illis, who served temporarily as Acting Inspector General, as well as to Fenna Arnell and the entire Department of Public Health for their dedication and perseverance during the prolonged vacancy.

The Minister said the absence of a permanent Inspector General was largely due to structural constraints in outdated legislation, which requires the Inspector General to be a qualified medical doctor or pharmacist. Combined with the applicable salary framework, this requirement significantly limited the pool of eligible candidates and highlighted the need for legislative modernisation, which remains a priority of the administration.

As Interim Inspector General, Dr. Alcalá will provide strategic leadership and independent oversight to IVSA. He will work closely with the project team that began activities in November 2025 under the Temporary Work Organization–funded IVSA Reform Project, which is aimed at improving the organisation, execution, and effectiveness of the Inspectorate’s statutory mandate.

Minister Brug said he is committed to moving beyond temporary measures toward sustainable institutional strengthening. The appointment of an Interim Inspector General is a responsible and necessary step to ensure stability, continuity, and progress while reforms are being implemented, he stated in a press release.

