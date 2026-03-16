Healthcare Organisations go live with Digital Client Registration System | THE DAILY HERALD

Director St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation Violet Gumbs (second left), Head Nurse Mariska ter Horst (second right) along with some of the nurses at the event celebrating with confetti.

ST EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation has officially launched a digital client registration system, marking a significant step in modernising the management of client information within the organisation.

The milestone was celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2026, during a small ceremony held at the Auxiliary Home, attended by invited guests, nurses and representatives from Bonaire.

Some of the attendees at the event.

For many years, client records at the facility were maintained through paper files. With the introduction of the digital system, the foundation said information can now be stored, accessed and managed more efficiently. Digital records allow staff to retrieve information more quickly, improve accuracy and enhance the security and reliability of client data.

The new system is also expected to streamline daily operations, enabling healthcare professionals to devote more time to providing quality care to residents.

According to the foundation, the transition forms part of a broader effort to strengthen healthcare services on St. Eustatius and ensure that systems continue to evolve to meet the needs of the island’s ageing population.

During the launch event, special thanks were extended to the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) for its support in making the initiative possible. Director Violet Gumbs said the ministry’s guidance and commitment played a key role in bringing the project to fruition.

Appreciation was also expressed to representatives of Fierit for their expertise and support during the implementation process.

Gumbs also commended the nursing team, particularly those who served as key users and those who took on the challenge of learning the new system, noting that their dedication was essential to the successful launch of the platform.

“This initiative demonstrates the continued commitment of healthcare organisations on St. Eustatius to innovation, efficiency and the ongoing improvement of services for the island’s elderly population,” Gumbs said. “It represents an important step toward building a stronger and more sustainable future for elderly care on the island.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/healthcare-organisations-go-live-with-digital-client-registration-system