Healthcare organisations to recruit talent at Career Fair in Amsterdam | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of the partners that will be at the fair.

AMSTERDAM–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), Mental Health Foundation (MHF), and Medwork have partnered to attract top-tier professionals at the National Career Fair (Nationale Carrièrebeurs) in the RAI in Amsterdam on March 28-29.

The career fair is the largest in the Netherlands. It is expected to welcome more than 10,000 visitors, offering what the organisations said will be “an excellent platform” to recruit new talent. Together, the five organisations have a total of 42 vacancies. Since November 2024, these institutions have been working closely together to ensure a strong and unified presence at the fair, according to a press release.

Their goal is to highlight the many professional opportunities available in St. Maarten’s healthcare sector while emphasising the benefits of living and working in the Caribbean. The career fair will feature a special section dedicated to “working in the Caribbean”, where the St. Maarten delegation will share a large booth, number 168.

Representing SLS will be Dr. Chérina Fleming and Lana Felix, while SMMC will be represented by Hester Versleyen, Christina Jacobs-Berkel, Harlec Doran, and Dr. Felix Holiday. WYCCF will be represented by Operations Manager Bregje Boetekees, Registered Nurse Ilse Snijder and Human Resource (HR) Manager Johanna Wever.

“As one of the most anticipated recruitment events in the Netherlands, the National Career Fair offers a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals, students and job seekers to explore career possibilities in St. Maarten,” according to the release. “The participating organisations are excited to meet potential candidates and share insights into the rewarding experience of working in the island’s healthcare sector.”

Information about the organisations and their vacancies can be obtained at

www.wyccf.org,

www.smmc.sx,

www.mhf.sx,

www.sls.sx, or

medworksxm.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/healthcare-organisations-to-recruit-talent-at-career-fair-in-amsterdam