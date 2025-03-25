Heat mapping project launched in St. Martin and St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Tailor-Made Heat Maps for Caribbean Island States project was officially launched in St. Martin/St. Maarten, bringing new data-driven tools to highlight the increasing impact of extreme heat.

Funded by UNESCO, this initiative will provide critical insights into extreme heat to help communities, educators, decision-makers, urban planners and policymakers better prepare for rising temperatures, it was stated in a press release on Monday.

The project’s analysis spans 2013 to 2024, producing heat maps at two levels: Raster level – A high-resolution grid format offering detailed heat distribution data across neighbourhoods and district level – a broader visualisation designed to support schools, elderly care homes, community centres, urban planners, decision-makers and businesses in identifying and mitigating heat hotspots.

The maps will be published in July 2025 and made accessible through an interactive dashboard, allowing users to explore heat intensity and trends in both French and Dutch territories. This localised data will help communities better plan for and adapt to extreme heat, it was stated in the release.

Beyond satellite-based mapping, the project features a qualitative survey to capture real-world experiences of residents dealing with extreme heat. Local researcher Sahar Thomson will lead these surveys, collaborating with community stakeholders to ensure broad participation. The final list of interview groups is being determined with local partners, but may include youth, elderly individuals and caretakers, teachers and education professionals, caretakers of the differently-abled and healthcare providers.

Interviews are scheduled to begin in late April/early May 2025, and the findings will complement the heat maps, including community voices to shape heat adaptation strategies.

Additionally, consultations with local stakeholders are ongoing to ensure the project aligns with regional climate adaptation priorities.

To make the information widely available, findings and updates will be shared on the project’s official Facebook page.

Later this year, a dedicated website will launch, providing access to interactive maps, news, blogs and reports. “With rising temperatures and prolonged heat waves affecting public health and infrastructure, this initiative is a critical tool for adaptation. By integrating scientific heat mapping with community-driven insights, the project aims to empower decision-makers and local residents to take action against heat risks,” it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/heat-mapping-project-launched-in-st-martin-and-st-maarten