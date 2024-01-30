Heineken Regatta announces lineup for this year’s events | THE DAILY HERALD

Jamaican-American reggae artiste Tarrus Riley headlines the final party night of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on Sunday, March 3.





PHILIPSBURG–The 44th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has announced a mélange of the Caribbean, where music, dance and flavours will come together in celebration this February 29 to March 3.

Event organisers have announced a diverse lineup of local and international artistes to complement the energy of the regatta.

On Thursday, February 29, celebrations kicks off with a DJ Battle featuring local deejays, promising an unforgettable evening of electronic dance music (EDM) on the party island of St. Maarten.

On Friday, March 1, international artistes Kevin Lyttle and Rupee will grace the stage as the evening headliners. Lyttle, famous for his chart-topping hit “Turn Me On”, will bring his signature dance pop with Caribbean vibes to the crowds. Rupee, known for soca hits like “Tempted to Touch”, will also entertain the audience with his Barbadian sounds. Local artistes, including King T-Mo, Control Band and Mix Master Pauly, will also add to the vibrant lineup on Friday.

Saturday, March 2, will feature the French Urban pop duo DROXYANI, blending the cultures of Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin with a mix of Caribbean sounds. Local artistes King James, Latin Sugar, Urmain Drum Band and island deejays will keep the party going with a true Caribbean celebration. A Carnival Troupe dance performance will add to the festivities.

The grand finale on Sunday, March 3, will showcase international artiste Tarrus Riley as the headliner. Riley, a true Rastafarian, will entertain the audience with his reggae melodies, including his signature song “She’s Royal”.

American artiste Adam O, backed by Blind Earz, will bring the spirit of the Caribbean from the United States Virgin Islands, wowing the crowd with soca and reggae tunes. DJ Puffy, known for his unique Caribbean-EDM sound, will also wow the audience with his skills. Local artistes such as Tamillia Chance and Kenyo Baly will showcase their talent on the Regatta stage.

All of these incredible artistes will be performing at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Village at Princess Port de Plaisance Resort, offering a daily dose of live music starting after the Regatta prize-giving ceremony, which starts around 6:00pm.

The Regatta Village is open to the public starting at 3:00pm, with various bars serving refreshing drinks. Families are welcome to enjoy the festivities, joining sailors, locals and visitors in celebrating the Regatta.

After-parties will continue the celebrations at Soggy Dollar Bar and Moonbar, on Friday and Saturday nights. For early party goers, Elev8 at Rainforest Adventures will provide a unique vantage point to witness the race finishes in Simpson Bay from the top of the island.

For four days, over 100 international boats will compete in the 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Sailors from all over the world are preparing for the races, with race boats like Team JAJO already on the island. The Regatta will feature 100-foot Maxi race boats, a fleet of 30 Sunsail bareboats and a home-grown fleet of Diam 24s, attracting top-performance sailors.

For those who do not have a boat but still want to be part of the action, they can sign up to join the official VIP Spectator Boat. Hosted by the Sint Maarten Yacht Club on Saturday and Sunday during the races, the VIP Spectator Boat offers breakfast, lunch and an open bar. Spectators will enjoy live commentary from St. Maarten Yacht Club sailors and witness the excitement of the start line action up close.

To plan your Regatta schedule and learn more about the event, visit www.heinekenregatta.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/heineken-regatta-announces-lineup-for-this-year-s-events