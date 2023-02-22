Heineken Regatta line-up will highlight global, local talent | THE DAILY HERALD

Green Zone parties throughout the Regatta weekend will showcase some of the island’s top venues Wednesday-Saturday March 1-4.

SIMPSON BAY–The 43rd edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta taking place March 2-5 launches the full entertainment line-up with an exciting array of international, regional, and local talent with a large representation of Caribbean influences.

“The organisers are proud to continue to celebrate diversity and bring people of all tastes and cultures together though their shared passion for music and musical experiences in complement with a unique sight of world-class sailing in paradise, St. Maarten/St. Martin,” according to a release on Tuesday.

The Regatta Village, located at Port de Plaisance, St. Maarten, will be open every day March 2-5 from 3:00pm onwards, where one can attend live music performances by an exceptional line-up of talented local musicians.

Each day at the Regatta Village has a specific theme which aligns with the artiste line-up, such as Women Empowerment with an all-female line-up, Next Generation with a focus on emerging talent, Sustainability with a sustainable showcase by Stacy-Ann Studio, and more.

Artistes lined up to play include Sugar Apple, Kenyo Baly, Chanti, Tanya Michelle and What the Funk, Malaika Maxwell, Dadoni (Live Trumpet), Royalty and the KRG Band Cherianne, Control Band and Vere Musiq from Anguilla, a first-timer on the regatta stage.

Deejays well-known to the island such as DJ Siw’roo, DJ Price, DJ EM, DJ Dope Girl, DJ Outkast, DJ Lil R and Danejah Dane (Dominica) will also bring their talents to the stage.

The event will be hosted by Gee Money and Rummer with appearances by the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta dancers. The event closes with a live performance by Koffee, a reggae artiste who is the youngest person and only woman to be awarded a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category.

A large complement of the regatta entertainment this year is the Green Zone parties hosted at top island venues on both Dutch and French St. Maarten/St. Martin such as Lotus Night Club, Soggy Dollar Bar, Moonbar, Elev8 and Bikini Beach, Orient Bay.

The Green Zones are an extension of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta umbrella to extend musical diversity in changing settings throughout the weekend.

All events will be hosting international deejays and artistes such as French Mega-star Tayc, whose music manages to touch hearts with several hits such as “N’y Pense Plus”, Jahyanai King of French Guiana, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Baby Cham – Reggae legend, Freddy Moreira of Amsterdam with his unique and dynamic music style including Wessel S with Tamillia, Sebastien Leger – electronic trailblazer, Jayson Miro, Ajay Raw and DJ Big Boss and Maestro, DJ Classy D, Phil Conti and more.

“The artistes and music genres represented in the 43rd edition reflect the melting pot of the island of St. Maarten, paving the way for electronic music, appreciation for reggae and its influences on our culture, bringing forth sensational Caribbean music, and all in all a complete package of what the event can offer – a hybrid of global and local talent, with many of these artistes playing in St. Maarten/St. Martin for the very first time,” said organisers.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has become a must-do annual event in the global sailing and events calendar. “The world-class sailing and ‘serious fun’ continue to bring excitement to the island of St. Maarten, and it’s an event that is a must-do on your bucket list.”

Tickets are now available via Eventbrite, K-band App and official ticket locations such as Divico, Van Dorp, Levi’s in Marigot and Adolphus Richardson.

For the full schedule and details visit

wwww.heinekenregatta.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/heineken-regatta-line-up-will-highlight-global-local-talent