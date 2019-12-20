Heineken Regatta, Motorworld announce new raffle to win a Volkswagen T-Cross | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–After a successful partnership during the 2019 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, Motorworld has continued its support as a presenting sponsor for the Regatta’s fortieth anniversary in 2020.

Motorworld Group of Companies has provided a brand-new 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross sport utility vehicle (SUV) which is to be raffled after the Regatta award ceremony on March 8, 2020.

“Raffle tickets are available now, just in time for the Christmas season so they can serve as the perfect stocking stuffer,” said raffle organisers in a press release on Friday.

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, working in collaboration with Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle and Motorworld, will sell raffle tickets to raise funds to benefit the St. Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation (SMYCRF) and environmental efforts on the island. This is in line with the event’s “green” initiatives, said the Heineken Regatta.

“Motorworld Group is extremely proud to partner with the St. Maarten Yacht Club to host the 40th annual St. Maarten Heineken Regatta through the sponsorship of an all-new 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross by Caribbean Auto.

“The T-Cross was recently introduced to St. Maarten as a new addition to the Volkswagen family – a versatile, practical and flexible compact SUV that is sure to make waves within the small vehicle segment.

“This urban crossover model is the ideal companion in everyday life and beyond! With the raffle funds going towards environmental initiatives, this falls in line with Volkswagen’s global initiatives and is the type of ‘serious fun’ that we are proud to be a part of,” said Motorworld Group of Companies Managing Director Tariq Amjad.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for US $10 per ticket at the St. Maarten Yacht Club, Motorworld, radio station Island 92.5FM, all Domino’s Pizza locations, and at Rotary events. Part of the proceeds will go towards environmental efforts with a focus on island-wide awareness projects. Tickets will be sold at these locations as of Saturday, December 21, leading up to and throughout the Regatta, said organisers.

Organisers said they are looking to add more locations in the coming weeks to make it easier for the public to purchase tickets.

“We are thrilled with the continued partnership with Motorworld. Last year the raffle was a massive success with over $41,000 raised. Funds went to support the purchase of a beach cleaner and new boats for the Regatta Foundation’s youth sailing program.

“This year’s Volkswagen T-Cross raffle will, most likely, do even better, as it is the perfect car to drive on the island. This SUV is a perfect solution for St. Maarten’s hills, yet compact enough to fit into parking spaces that a normal SUV can’t,” said St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Director Michele Korteweg.

For more information about the raffle, including rules and regulations, persons are asked to visit

www.heinekenregatta.com.

