Heineken unveils Heineken Silver | THE DAILY HERALD

Heineken Silver

PHILIPSBURG–Heineken has unveiled its latest brewing innovation, that is set to shake-up the lager category with a premium lighter brew: Heineken Silver.

Marking the next step in Heineken’s long standing passion for brewing great beers while constantly innovating alongside evolving consumer tastes, Heineken Silver is an extra-refreshing lager at 4% ABV, brewed at -1°C for a crisp flavour and subtle finish, offering a lighter drinking profile, it was stated in a press release.

Heineken Silver has been brewed with the same craftsmanship as Heineken original. Following in the footsteps of a century-long tradition, Heineken Silver is brewed by seasoned master brewers using beautifully simple, beautifully natural ingredients, including Heineken’s famous A-yeast and quality pure malt, as well as sustainably sourced barley that supports Heineken’s wider commitments to brew a better world.

As Heineken Silver is brewed at a colder temperature it is a crystal-clear, easy-to-drink beer, and this fact is cleverly reflected in the brand’s down-to-earth and relatable visual identity. Heineken’s iconic green label has been refreshed, turning a new, cool, turquoise shade, setting Heineken® Silver apart from Heineken® original.

Available in St. Maarten/Saint Martin now, Heineken Silver will launch with a campaign designed to inspire a new generation of Heineken fans.

Bram Westenbrink, Global Heineken Brand Director, Heineken said: “The history of Heineken is a history of brewing excellence and innovation. As a brand, we work hard to keep a finger on the pulse of consumers’ changing preferences. That’s what inspired us to launch Heineken® 0.0 in 2017, addressing skyrocketing demand for non-alcoholic alternatives. Heineken® Silver represents our next step on that journey, as we provide a more subtle, refreshing beer for a new generation of drinkers.”

Willem van Waesberghe, Global Craft and Brew Master at Heineken, said: “Heineken Silver is crafted with all the same pure, natural ingredients we know people love from our original recipe. But what sets Heineken Silver apart is that it is carefully brewed using an ice-cold lagering process at -1° Celsius. The result is a delightfully refreshing, less bitter and easy-to-drink lager that will appeal to a new generation of beer drinkers and a broader range of taste palates. Heineken® Silver was brewed to be an all-round crowd pleaser that anyone can enjoy.”

Heineken Silver is available for purchase in most supermarkets, bars and restaurants on both French and Dutch St. Martin/St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/heineken-unveils-heineken-silver