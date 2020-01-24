Held on the road | THE DAILY HERALD

“The Daily Herald” understands that the Police Alpha Team arrested the driver of a white Kia Sportage in the vicinity of Bell’s Lookout Point on A.J.C. Brouwer Road on Thursday afternoon.

As of 9:45pm Thursday, acting police spokesperson Inspector Ethelwoldus Josepha had no comment on who had been detained and why. In photo: Alpha Team personnel escorting the suspect’s vehicle along Bush Road toward Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/held-on-the-road