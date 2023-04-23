Helmet distribution comes with strong message to save lives | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington presents a young man with a helmet, as Director of Cabinet Services at the Préfecture Julien Marie (second right) and Territorial Councillor Raphaël Sanchez look on during the distribution in Sandy Ground Friday. (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–The Collectivité in conjunction with the Council for Security and Delinquency Prevention (Conseil Local de Sécurité et de Prévention de la Délinquance CLSPD) distributed free crash helmets to young people in Sandy Ground on Friday evening.

President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, Second Vice-President Bernadette Davis, Territorial Councillors Martine Beldor and Raphaël Sanchez were joined by the Préfecture’s Director of Cabinet Services Julien Marie to deliver to an assembled group of youngsters a strong message on safety and protection when riding two-wheelers.

Davis reminded that three deaths alone this year from two-wheeler accidents have plunged families into mourning.

“You are the new generation; you have to contribute to the country and build it. How can you do that if you are in a cemetery? We want to see you grow up to be the leaders of this country,” she said. “We are trying our best for you. This is a first step. Please wear your helmet and respect the roads.”

Mussington said he had been to the wake of a young man who was killed on the road and witnessed a distraught family in tears. “I’m very saddened over what is happening. We are only in April. I don’t want to see any of you to be next in line. The helmet can save your life. It’s that simple. The key word is safety, so wear it always. The government is going the extra mile for you.”

Also present to give words of advice were Sandy Ground on the Move Insertion President Georges Richardson, Jeremy Watt from Madwoz Family Association, and Shanashie who does community work in Sandy Ground.

“Life is a precious commodity. Do not lose it,” said Richardson who pointed out it is just as important to wear a helmet for a very short distance from home as it is for going on a longer journey.

The event was organised by CLSPD Director Patrick Hénoc at the Sandy Ground basketball court. Twenty helmets were distributed. Hénoc said helmets will be distributed in all districts of the French side, adding that when it comes to providing helmets there are “no limits” on cost. The Collectivité already contributed 15,000 euros to the road safety village for Sunday’s SXM Drag Race in Grand Case.

The Collectivité thanked Suzuki of Sandy Ground and Carl Maricel for providing the helmets.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/helmet-distribution-comes-with-strong-message-to-save-lives