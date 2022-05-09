Heritage walk for MPs | THE DAILY HERALD

As part of last week’s visit to St. Eustatius, the Committees for Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Parliament’s First and Second Chambers wanted to see some of the island’s historical landmarks.

St. Eustatius Historical Foundation Simon Doncker Museum took the delegation members on a walking tour under guidance of Misha Spanner and foundation president Carlos Lopes. The tour featured stops at the museum, the Government Guesthouse, Fort Oranje (see below), the Dutch Reformed Church and other landmarks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/heritage-walk-for-mps