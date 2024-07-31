Heyliger-Marten wants NV GEBE to introduce special tariff for seniors | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten wants GEBE to establish a special discounted electricity tariff for the country’s senior citizens age 60 and above.

Dubbed “Tariff 60”, the minister has asked the utility company to review the current system in which some seniors benefit from reduced rates while others do not. This falls short of the principles of equality and fairness, she said.

Heyliger-Marten has therefore requested that GEBE present a comprehensive proposal outlining a “fair and transparent process for implementing a reduced electricity tariff program for our senior citizens.”

According to her, such a proposal should establish a discount structure, eligibility criteria and an implementation plan.

“Ensuring the well-being of our senior citizens is paramount,” Heyliger-Marten said in a press release. “They have dedicated their lives to building our community and it is essential that we provide them with the necessary support in accessing affordable electricity.”

She said she is committed to “working collaboratively with GEBE” to develop a solution that meets the needs of the senior population while respecting the principles of fairness and non-discrimination.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/heyliger-marten-wants-nv-gebe-to-introduce-special-tariff-for-seniors