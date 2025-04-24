Heyliger-Marten: ‘We must be prepared, not just with contingency plans, but with real action’ | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten is urging proactive measures to safeguard St. Maarten’s economic resilience.

In a video briefing released Wednesday. The weekly Council of Ministers press briefing was cancelled, Heyliger-Marten emphasised the importance of adapting both trade and tourism strategies.

“Recently, I attended the Seatrade Cruise Global conference alongside the Port of St. Maarten, the Chamber of Commerce, and St Maarten Tourism Bureau. Cruise executives from Carnival, MSC, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean shared that while global tariffs pose some concern, they do not foresee major impacts this season or next. St. Maarten remains a top cruise destination. Still, we must remain proactive, which is why we’ve updated our marketing strategy to stay competitive and resilient.”

On the trade front, Heyliger-Marten underscored her Ministry’s ongoing efforts to diversify St. Maarten’s import sources amid rising concerns over US trade policies and their potential effects on food supply and pricing.

“Speaking of tariffs, my Ministry is actively working to diversify our import sources, considering today’s global shifts. I’ve advocated for a regional transshipment hub since the beginning of my term and visited the port’s cargo facility early on to push for improved maintenance and efficiency,” she stated.

According to the Minister, trade relationships are already being expanded with regional partners. “We are currently strengthening trade relationships with St. Kitts, Panama, Barbados, and soon the Dom Rep. This is critical as new international trade policies, especially from the U.S., could affect food supply and pricing. We must be prepared – not just with contingency plans, but with real action,” Heyliger-Marten stressed.

