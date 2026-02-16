High energy and glorious colours highlight adult carnival parade | THE DAILY HERALD

Exotique Vortex troupe

MARIGOT–The adult carnival parade, a highlight of the 2026 festivities, took place on Sunday afternoon in dry, sunny conditions with eight large troupes in the procession. The troupes made their way through Marigot and out to Bellevue before returning along Rue de Hollande to the start at Agrément roundabout.

Leading the processions was the invited troupe from Guadeloupe “La Tribu des Bamilekes D’ Origin All”, followed by SXM Mass with “Friendly Island Unity” theme , Exotique Vortex and “Kadeleidoscope”, SKA and “Echoes of the Ocean”, Hot N’ Spicy “Checkmate-Spark Deh Road”, Bacchanal Storm and “Tribal Echoes”, Kiskeya, and Uforikmass and “Coastal Oasis.”

Bacchanal

SXM Mass

President of the Saint-Martin Carnival Committee Luciana Raspail

Saint Martin tourism office President Valérie Damaseau

Avid carnival supporter Thierry Gombs from the Collectivité.

SKA troupe

Roller skating emcee Ricky Da Phox

All troupes took part in the choreography judging segment on Rue de La République. The judges were Audrey Claxton, Evelyne Fleming and Rudolph Davis. Prizes for the parade will be given at a later date.

Troupes are judged on seven criteria: timing (10 points), Coordination of movement (15 points), Synchrononisation with music (15 points), theme-music-costume-cohesion (15 points), creativity and originality (15 points), visual-emotional impact (15 points), and technical difficulty (15 points).

Next up is the Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, from 2:00pm and the Mardi Gras Block party that evening from 6:00pm. Wednesday is the Swalika Déboulé from 6:00m and the Closing Jump Up at 8:00pm

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/high-energy-and-glorious-colours-highlight-adult-carnival-parade