High school seniors set new levels of extravagance for Prom Night | THE DAILY HERALD

Prom King Enrique Sullivan. Prom Queen Nakirfa Amalia.

PHILIPSBURG–Under the theme “Eclipse”, high school seniors showed up to their Prom decked out to match the theme and made sure that the arrival aspect of Prom Night was once again taken to a new level.

“When Teen Times began hosting Prom Night in 1996 the members of the group probably didn’t foresee what the event would grow into today,” Teen Times said in a press release. On Sunday, June 25, the current members of Teen Times hosted Prom Night 2023 and again were stunned by grand arrivals, grand gestures of young romance and highly energetic young people who danced into the early hours of Monday morning.

How you arrive at Prom has turned into a pre-Prom event all on its own, drawing parents and friends and even inspiring nearby restaurants to offer dinner specials for patrons to view Prom arrivals.

“It used to be that the highlight was coming to prom and partying all night. Now it’s how you arrive and trust me, we are not complaining. It has added such a fantastic element to the entire event,” said Coordinator of Teen Times Roosje Rommy-Richardson.

This year included the usual luxury vehicles of all shapes and sizes, an entire flatbed float depicting an eclipse and parents went as far as to set up a mini stage for their student to unveil herself and show-off her dress, complete with pyrotechnics. “It was something to see,” said Rommy-Richardson.

Teen Times Prom Night 2023 went off without a hitch and featured DJ King Kembe, MC Rummer, who conducted several Prom activities and a special performance by King James, who had the students “going wild”.

As is customary Teen Times awarded several prizes on the night including Prom King and Queen, which were won by Enrique Sullivan and Nakirfa Amalia, respectively. Prom Prince and Princess were won by Ty Farquharson and Akilla Morris, respectively. Best Prom Couple was won by Xavier Kwame Browne and Alincia Ferdinand. They also won the prize for the Best Arrival. The Best Dress at Prom went to Nysette Gomez and the Best Suit went to Jaden Hickenfoot.

“We had such a great time again. For an event that has been held for 27 years, it just keeps re-inventing itself and it keeps growing. We already have some changes and major plans in place for 2024, which we believe will elevate Prom Night even more. It was another year of good, clean fun and great memories created,” Rommy-Richardson said.

She went on to thank Just Creative for the décor at Prom, The Daily Herald, Genesis Music Group, TelEm Group of Companies, Brooks and Associates, Postal Services St. Maarten, Member of Parliament Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Pristine Cleaning BV, West Indies Landscaping Company, Fred Bianco and the staff of Lotus Night Club, Shary Brunings, all of the students of the Class of 2023 and their parents, “and the most awesome group of young people on St. Maarten, the crew of Teen Times.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/high-school-seniors-set-new-levels-of-extravagance-for-prom-night