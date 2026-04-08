High school students draw inspiration from the late photographer Martin Parr | THE DAILY HERALD

High school students who took part in the photo exhibition (Collectivité photo)

MARIGOT–The opening of the photo exhibition of the high school students from the classes of Terminal TMCV and Terminal Bac Pro Agora at Daniella Jeffry High School, took place on Wednesday, April 1, in the Collectivité foyer, in the presence of aspiring photographers.

The exhibition "In the Way of Martin Parr" is inspired by the work of the photographer Martin Parr, a British documentary photographer, born on May 23, 1952, in Epsom and died on December 6, 2025, in Bristol. He was a member of the Magnum Photos Agency since 1994, and its president from 2013 to 2017.

The photos displayed at the Artists' Corner were made by high school students as part of their exams, framed by their Applied Arts teacher, Madane Celestine. The result allows one to discover a different perspective on Saint Martin.

The 1st Bac Pro Cuisine and Catering class of the high school, accompanied by their cooking teacher, Mr. Delaunay, prepared and served delicious appetisers to their classmates during the opening.

This photo exhibition will remain on display in the Collectivité foyer until April 24, 2026.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/high-school-students-draw-inspiration-from-the-late-photographer-martin-parr