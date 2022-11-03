High season survey shows 63% confirmed bookings for Nov., Dec. | THE DAILY HERALD

~ ‘A positive outlook’ compared to 2021 ~

PHILIPSBURG–A St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) High Season Hotel Survey has revealed 63% confirmed bookings for November and December, which is seen as a positive outlook compared to last year.

The results also show a 60% booking rate for January and 57% for February. The figures represent confirmed reservations as of October 21.

The survey was conducted amongst 67% of the 2,217 St. Maarten hotel rooms. A total of 17 of the 29 St. Maarten hotels participated in the survey.

The information was contained in an email SHTA sent to its members. According to the figures provided by SHTA in the correspondence, hotel occupancy in the third quarter (Q3) stood at 69% while timeshare stood at 53%. For comparison, hotel occupancy in Q3 2019 stood at 76% and in Q3 2016, at 52%, while timeshare occupancy measured 72% in Q3 2019 and 65% in Q3 2016.

Total available rooms (timeshare and hotel) in Q3 2022 numbered 3,315 (average daily occupancy 1,923); in Q3 2019, there were 2,529 (average daily occupancy 1,871) and in Q3 2016, there were 3,963 (average daily occupancy 2,338).

In commenting on the survey figures, SHTA Executive Director Wyb Meijer said compared to the last years, it is a positive outlook, “seeing the level of advanced occupancy. Some trends of occupancy show bookings larger than the average booking window. February, the strongest month in the season, is closer-looking to pre-pandemic years,” stated Meijer.

“On the other hand, a routes challenge will be in place. Frequencies of various flights have become less, others are cancelled as a whole and some come in place only later. This is caused to a certain extent by international challenges in human resources factors in the airline industry,” he added.

