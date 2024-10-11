High-speed chase ends in head-on crash with police car on Arch Road | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A high-speed chase through the streets of St. Maarten ended in a serious head-on collision between a suspect’s SUV and a police car on Arch Road in Madame Estate/Over the Pond in the early hours of Friday, October 11, 2024. Both the SUV and the police car were extensively damaged.

The incident unfolded around 1:30am when officers of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM were patrolling the Well Road area in Cole Bay. While on duty, they heard several gunshots nearby. Soon after, a gray SUV was spotted speeding away from the area.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their commands and fled at high speed, heading toward Philipsburg. As the pursuit escalated, another police unit stationed in the Arch Road area was notified and prepared to intercept the fleeing SUV.

Despite multiple attempts by the police to halt the vehicle, the driver continued to evade capture. The chase came to an abrupt end when the SUV crashed head-on into the oncoming police vehicle.

Both the SUV and the police car were near totaled in the collision. The driver of the gray SUV, later identified by the initials A.A.L., was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

Fortunately, the officer in the police car sustained only minor injuries. He was transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment and was later released after receiving medical care.

As a result of the collision, KPSM lost the use of yet another police vehicle. The force is already short on vehicles. In light of this, outgoing Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Justice is procuring nine new law enforcement vehicles. These will be financed through the St. Maarten Crime Prevention Fund.

The National Decree required for this purchase is currently under review by the Legal Affairs Department. "We expect quick approval so we can resolve this issue," said Minister Lewis.