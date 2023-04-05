Hillside Christian Schools celebrate ‘Business Day’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Asha Stevens (right) and “airport staffers” at the Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School Cultural Fair.

ST. PETERS–The Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School staff and students presented and simulated an international airport with eight destinations around the world in a creative and unique “Business Day” in the school’s gym hall.

The eight destinations were chosen to reflect the diverse student population of the Helmich Snijders campus.

Before the fair, each class had to research their chosen country’s location, culture, language, food, currency, and other interesting facts, such as the largest airport or common phrases used by the locals of each country. The destinations chosen were the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Curacao, Suriname, the Netherlands, France, China, and India.

Students wore traditional national outfits and accessories and served “must-try” dishes from each country, generously prepared by parents of students. As a Dutch stream campus, all presentations were done in the Dutch language, and the very young students from the Early Childhood programme welcomed the passengers back to Sint Maarten with a dance.

Passengers spotted at the “airport” included Asha Stevens-Mohabier, Chief Executive Director of the school board, Blondel Sprott-Mussington, Superintendent, and other representatives of Hillside Christian Schools, all who got their own personal boarding pass to enter the fair.

The Business Day is a part of the social studies curriculum and promotes cultural diversity in the community and in classrooms. Hillside said next year, the Business Day will be focused on waste management as a part of the environmental science curriculum.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hillside-christian-schools-celebrate-business-day