Hillside Schools honour beloved secretary with candlelight vigil | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. PETERS–Some 150 persons came out on Wednesday evening to remember the well‐known and beloved Rosaleen Marlin‐Daniel, long‐time secretary of Hillside Christian School in St. Peters.

The management and staff of the school had arranged a candlelight vigil with music, poems, bible readings, and heartfelt anecdotes about Marlin‐Daniel.

Affectionately known by everyone as Miss Rosie, she had been the school’s administrative clerk since 1999. Miss Rosie was the employee who would come to school first, around 6:00am every day, greet the students, check temperatures, chat with parents, handle book fees and distribute uniforms. She was also always the last one to leave.

Superintendent Blondel Sprott‐Mussington described Miss Rosie as “the most selfless, one‐of‐a‐kind” person. If Rosie had been rich, she would have given her money away, she said. “She was also very reliable. Rain or shine, I could count on Rosie to always be at work.”

Hillside Christian Schools Chief Executive Director Asha Stevens‐Mohabier said in her address to the crowd, “I am heartbroken by the loss of Rosie and cannot fathom that she is no longer with us. She will be greatly missed by everyone in our community and she leaves a legacy of love, perseverance, and kindness.”

The funeral for Rosie will be held today Friday, September 3. She was 57.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hillside-schools-honour-beloved-secretary-with-candlelight-vigil