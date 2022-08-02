Hillside Schools ready for the new school year | THE DAILY HERALD

Helmich Snijders campus staff, along with Asha Stevens (second from right) and Father Rawlins (far right).

CAY HILL–The Hillside Christian Schools looks forward to welcoming students and families back on Monday, August 8.

The schools’ theme for the 2022-2023 school year is “The Future Is Bright, If We Treat Our Planet Right. Planting Determination, Harvesting Success!”

“We wish to incorporate an environmental and agricultural aspect into the curriculum this year and we are working very hard to realise Asha Stevens’ dream of re-erecting the previous greenhouse that was destroyed in hurricane Irma.

“If all goes well, we will be able to spend time outside in the greenhouse with the students during science lessons and teach them about the importance of self-sustainability, healthy habits, and agriculture as a future profession,” school management shared with The Daily Herald.

In preparation for the upcoming school year at both Hillside Christian Schools, all classrooms have been outfitted with desks and chairs for students. Each teacher has decorated and picked a theme for their classroom that will inspire the children to learn and foster a safe and familiar environment.

On school grounds, the playgrounds and common areas have been cleaned up, and all canteen and outdoor equipment have been properly cleaned.

When inquired about the health and safety protocols, especially keeping in mind COVID-19, school management ensured that all previous safety protocols will remain in place for the foreseeable future. This includes temperature checks, hand sanitising, frequent hand washing, and optional mask-wearing for students.

Parents and guardians will require an appointment to enter campus and the schools have amplified the cleaning crew to ensure a cleaner and safer school environment.

Management said that this year three new teachers have been welcomed to its staff as some previous teachers have opted to leave for new adventures. The management teams remain the same as last year with Chananda Rombley-Delaney being the School Manager for the Asha Stevens campus. Her adjunct remains Leandra Honore-Edwards.

At the Helmich Snijders campus, the School Manager is Shermel Grant-Hazel and her adjunct is Marushka Levestone. Blondel Sprott-Mussington remains the Superintendent for both schools.

On Monday, August 1, Archdeacon Terrence Rawlins, the Deputy Executive Director, organised a back-to-school church service at the SS Simon and Jude Anglican Church on Backstreet for all staff members.

This was the first church service with the entire staff since the pandemic, said management. It was very well received by all and Archdeacon Rawlins and Asha Stevens both gave prudent and powerful messages to the staff to encourage and empower them ahead of the students returning on Monday.

Tying into the new school theme, Archdeacon Rawlins delivered a sermon about planting seeds and harvesting crops. “It doesn’t happen overnight. For a teacher, you have an entire year to help each student develop their God-given abilities and just like the farmer, you cannot expect instant results,” said Rawlins.

Asha Stevens, Chief Executive Director, addressed the staff as well and emphasised the importance of faith, and encouraged the teachers to mind-travel. “Exercise your imagination and free your mind. With God by your side, you can go anywhere in the universe,” she proclaimed.

