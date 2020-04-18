Hispanic solidarity | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the local Dominican Republic community stepped up for Venezuelan immigrants left without income due to the coronavirus crisis. The initiative started by a Dominicano-owned restaurant on the French side crossed the border and grew into an effort involving about 10 persons to collect, prepare and deliver some 150 cooked meals or food in bags over the last two days. Several businessowners and others donated ingredients despite the lockdown.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hispanic-solidarity