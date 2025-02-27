Historic cannon new spot for ‘love locks’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Photo by Gino Wilffert

WILLEMSTAD–The historic cannon located along the waterfront in Punda, Curaçao, is increasingly being used as an alternative to the now-missing “Punda Hearts” sculpture where tourists and couples once attached their so-called love locks.

After the heart-shaped art installation collapsed under the weight of numerous padlocks, visitors have now turned their attention to the monumental cannon, much to the dismay of locals and heritage enthusiasts.

Social media has seen angry reactions to this new trend. Many residents have voiced their concerns on Facebook, expressing that they find it disrespectful to attach locks to an historic object that is an important symbol of Curaçao’s maritime past. The cannon, originally meant to serve as a piece of cultural heritage, is becoming increasingly disfigured by the many metal locks, according to the Curaçao Visitors Forum.

The Punda Hearts installation had to be removed last year after it collapsed due to the heavy weight of the locks. With focus now shifting to the cannon, some fear that it may also suffer damage.

