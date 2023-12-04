HIV/AIDS selected as theme of final Taste of the Culture event for 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

The Dancing Pearls group performing on stage on Thursday.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The final Taste of the Culture event for 2023 took place at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions’ Den on Thursday.

Organisers said that this time around the monthly event focused on World AIDS Day 2023, which was observed globally on December 1.

A dance number by a group of ballerinas.

St. Eustatius Director of Tourism Charles Lindo was master of ceremonies, and the event featured food, musical performances and a dramatisation about the seriousness of HIV/AIDS by Dane Connell and Miss Mature 2023 Shomica Griffith.

Shanna Mercera-Gibbs spoke to the large crowd about the history of HIV/AIDS, the search to find a cure, the methods by which the disease is transmitted, and the need for persons to practise safe sex.

Musical entertainment was provided by DJ Ricky and Turbulanzz Band.

The monthly event will return in 2024.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hiv-aids-selected-as-theme-of-final-taste-of-the-culture-event-for-2023