HOCF donates ACs for three MPC classrooms | THE DAILY HERALD

~ MPC dedicates classroom to Grace Maccow ~

SOUTH REWARD–Board representatives of Help our Children Foundation (HOCF), representatives of Milton Peters College (MPC), and family and friends of the late Grace Maccow gathered at the school to make a contribution on Tuesday, February 28.

In collaboration with MPC in the ongoing Keep a Cool Head project to provide 22 classrooms with air-conditioning (AC) units, it was decided to donate air-conditioners (ACs) to three classrooms and in her memory, to adopt classroom C1 and dub it the “Grace Maccow” classroom.

The foundation said it was important to have this done in the presence of her beloved family, and especially on Tuesday (February 28) as it marked exactly one year since she passed. “We are honoured to commemorate Grace’s input, her enormous commitment, loyalty and contribution towards HOCF and the St. Maarten community.

Maccow was among the founding members of HOCF and has contributed tremendously towards the goals for over 22 years, always dedicated to the organisation’s cause.

“Grace was passionate about the youths and had a soft heart towards particularly the young and vulnerable in the community. She participated in projects such as the Child Fest which has generated much-needed funds for charitable organisations in the community.”

“Grace is gone from sight, but never from our hearts. Today, [Tuesday – Ed.], in memory of her work towards the foundation and St. Maarten, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the family with the unveiling of this plague in her memory,” HOCF said.

Help our Children Foundation was incorporated on June 14, 2001. The foundation’s goal and objective are to foster a closer relationship between home, school and community on behalf of children and youth.

HOCF’s mission is to also give advice and to carry out projects concerning education and promoting the interest of education on St. Maarten; and to provide financial and other assistance to children, children-related activities, institutions/establishments dedicated to the furthering of education, environmental awareness and general proper conduct.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hocf-donates-acs-for-three-mpc-classrooms