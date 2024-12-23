Holiday cheer at The Hills with Christmas event for Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Children were thrilled by a visit from Santa Claus, who handed out Christmas gifts.

COLE BAY–The holiday spirit was alive and well on Friday evening as real estate developer Frank Teboul’s company FT Development and Cole Bay Youth Foundation joined forces to host a Christmas event at The Hills complex in Cole Bay. The festive gathering brought joy to the community, highlighting the spirit of giving and togetherness.

Led by Cole Bay Youth Foundation founder and director Chantal Wilson, the event transformed The Hills into a winter wonderland. Children were thrilled by a visit from Santa Claus, who handed out Christmas gifts, filling the air with excitement and laughter.

The foundation’s talented youth added to the magic with stunning dance performances. Dressed as luminous Christmas angels with lighted wings, they infused the evening with a sense of holiday wonder. The Hills complex provided the perfect backdrop, creating the ambiance of a cosy Christmas village.

Real estate company FT Development, known for its dedication to community initiatives, was proud to support the event. “As businesspeople in St. Maarten, we recognise the importance of giving back, especially when it involves supporting children,” said a company representative. “We hope our involvement inspires others in the private sector to join in creating positive, impactful events like this.”

Since its founding in 2009 by Chantal Wilson, Cole Bay Youth Foundation has worked tirelessly to uplift and empower local children, particularly those facing challenges. This Christmas celebration was yet another testament to the foundation’s dedication to nurturing the youth of St. Maarten. The evening was a heart-warming display of unity, generosity and the joy of Christmas, Wilson said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/holiday-cheer-at-the-hills-with-christmas-event-for-cole-bay