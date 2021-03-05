Holiday urges people to register for vaccination | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Eugene Holiday (second right) and epidemiologist Eva Lista-de Weever (right).
HARBOUR VIEW–Governor Eugene Holiday paid a working visit to the COVID-19 Vaccine Administering Location at the Vineyard Office Park complex in Philipsburg on Wednesday, March 3.
During the tour of the location Holiday received a briefing on the vaccination process from epidemiologist Eva Lista-de Weever, head of the Department of Collective Prevention Services (CPS).
Minister of Health, Labor and Social Affairs VSA Richard Panneflek was present for part of the visit.
Holiday met and spoke with CPS staff about their experiences, the vaccination process, how the operation is going, and the number of persons vaccinated and registered thus far.
He said it is important for everyone on the island to get vaccinated. “Vaccinations will safeguard ourselves and our loved ones, and contribute to our socio and economic recovery,” he said.
Holiday had a video call with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander prior to the visit to the Vaccination Centre. During this video call the king emphasised the importance of vaccinations to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The king indicated that he will get vaccinated as soon as he is called on to receive his vaccination. Holiday has registered for his vaccination and appeals to everyone in St. Maarten to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. This can be done electronically via
http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org/covidvaccine
Alternatively, a paper registration form can be collected at Collective Prevention Services, Division of Labor Affairs, Public Service Center (PSC) in Simpson Bay and at the Government Building.
For more information or questions, visit
http://www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus.
At the end of the visit Holiday commended and thanked Lista-de Weever and CPS staff for their work in the fight against the pandemic.
