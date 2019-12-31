Holland House celebrating forty years of hospitality | THE DAILY HERALD

Holland House congratulated its Front Desk Manager Shirley Woods, who began her career at Holland House on December 1, 1979. She climbed her way up from front desk clerk to Front Desk Manager.

PHILIPSBURG–Holland House Beach Hotel in Philipsburg is celebrating 40 years of Hospitality. Established in 1979 on Front Street where the old government building once stood, this iconic hotel opened its doors on December 23, 1979, just before Christmas to welcome its first guests.

Holland House Beach Hotel is a family owned hotel and a landmark in St. Maarten and its capital Philipsburg. During the 40 years, the Holland House Beach Hotel has hosted many guests from around the world including royalties and well-known celebrities, the hotel said in a press release.

During its lifetime, it has seen many transitions and upgrades, the latest being the executive rooms on the top floor of the hotel that were built after the hotel was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The full-service hotel nowadays employs over 60 “enthusiastic and dedicated” staff members and has a busy restaurant bar and lounge area. There are still a lot of new upgrades in the pipeline for the next years to further modernize the facility, but also to maintain the contemporary laid back and cosy character of the hotel, Holland House said in its release.

Holland House congratulated its Front Desk Manager Shirley Woods, who began her career at the resort on December 1, 1979. She climbed her way up from front desk clerk to front desk manager.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93653-holland-house-celebrating-forty-years-of-hospitality