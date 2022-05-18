Holland House wins TripAdvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award | THE DAILY HERALD

Ocean Lounge Restaurant at Holland House Beach Hotel.

PHILIPSBURG–Holland House Beach Hotel has scored another feather in its cap winning TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award on May 10, for the fifth consecutive year.

The hotel said winning the “highly prestigious travel award,” puts Holland House in the category of top 10% hotels on the world’s largest travel platform.

The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller-reviews from visitors around the globe, on TripAdvisor, over the last 12 months. While businesses across the globe are recovering from the coronavirus recession and still going through very challenging times, Holland House was yet again able to stand out by consistently delivering positive experiences to its hotel- and dinner guests, the Hotel said in a press statement.

Managing Director. Paul Boetekees expressed his happiness and gratitude for receiving this special recognition for the fifth year in row.

“I’m very proud that we’ve, again, managed to get this great token of appreciation from TripAdvisor for hospitality excellence in St. Maarten,” said Boetekees. “Winning an award always feels great, but winning awards in consecutive years is even more special. It speaks towards consistency and our ongoing commitment to greatness in the industry. I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of Holland House staff and management. We’ve managed to maintain our position in the top 10 per cent of best performing hotels in the world, and I’m happy that all the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.”

Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor Kanika Soni gave recognition to this year’s winners. She said: “Congratulations to the 2022 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners. The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough, but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet traveller’s new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

Holland House said it remains committed to deliver outstanding customer service to all local and international clientele of its iconic beach hotel and open-air ambiance Ocean Lounge restaurant, located in the heart of Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/holland-house-wins-tripadvisor-2022-travellers-choice-award