Home Away From Home Foundation celebrates Day of Older Persons | THE DAILY HERALD

Home Away from Home members during one of the quarterly birthday celebrations.

PHILIPSBURG–President of Home Away from Home Taking Care of The Golden Age Foundation and St. Maarten Seniors and Pensioners Association Patsy Flanders observes International Day of Older Persons.



International Day of Older Persons was celebrated on October 1 worldwide under the theme “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”. Flanders said the theme reminds us of the significant contributions that older persons still have to make in our lives.

Flanders noted one example of this resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We saw many retired health workers return to work to help protect their communities,” she said. “The few last years, we went through a lot of physical and emotional disruption – loss of family, income, and social connectedness,” she continued, adding that through it all seniors continue to prevail.

International Day of Older Persons opens the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of leaving no one behind, “especially in the context of the declaration of 2021-2030 as the United Nations (UN) Decade of Healthy Ageing,” Flanders added.

The Decade of Healthy Ageing initiative is a global collaboration, aligned with the last decade of the Sustainable Development Goals. It brings together governments, civil society, international agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), professional, academics, the media and private sector. The purpose is to improve the lives of older persons, their families and the communities in which they live.

Flanders spoke of several key objectives to which she hopes that government and the greater business community will pay more attention, to the benefit and aid of older persons.

The first point she brought forward was the high cost of living in St. Maarten and the strain this places on many seniors. “We are asking government to make our seniors more resilient in our living and responding to our needs,” she said.

“The pension is too low,” said Flanders. “I’m asking the government to raise the money to no less NAf. 1,500 per month across the board for all who have been registered in St. Maarten from the age of 15 years old.”

She highlighted seniors’ trouble with receiving proper and affordable dental care. Dental hygiene left untreated has led to many persons being unable to eat properly, she said. “Our elders are often forgotten.”

Flanders said unfortunately there are many necessary services that can be improved for the seniors such as the need to renew their health insurance cards annually. She said that although she could understand the need to have this renewed often, having seniors stand in long lines every year is unnecessary. A suggested five-year renewal was put forward.

Flanders said she and fellow seniors hope to see more automated services as well as more services catered for especially for seniors. The senior discounts that were provided at establishments such as GEBE and Carrefour she hopes will continue and inspire more businesses to think of the senior citizens in the community. Suggestions for senior days, special discounts and preference service were noted.

“With a heart full of mixed feelings, sometime full of joy and other times sad, we are looking forward for a brighter future,” said Flanders. “I would like to take this opportunity to wish all elderly persons here and on surrounding islands – Saba, St. Eustatius, Anguilla – a Happy International Day/Month of Older Persons.”

In closing Flanders encouraged all seniors to go out and get involved in one of the various organisations that cater to senior citizens. She noted the importance of socialising and participating in various activities with their peers. This provides the outlet to share experiences, voice their concerns and work together as a collective.

For the course of the month the various senior organisations have held a number of activities and functions in celebration of all senior citizens for International Day of Older Persons. The festivities continue with a planned breakfast outing before the end of the month for members of Home Away from Home Foundation.

Flanders further encourages those seniors who may be alone or struggling to seek help to not suffer in silence. “Don’t be afraid to reach out, if in need of assistance, to one of the many associations available in St. Maarten. You are not and don’t have to be alone. We have a large community of older persons in St. Maarten,” she concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/home-away-from-home-foundation-celebrates-day-of-older-persons