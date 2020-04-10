Home burglarised with owner inside | THE DAILY HERALD

EBENEZER–Personnel of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM’s Detective Department are investigating a burglary that took place on Diedrick Mathew Road around 12:30am on Thursday, April 9.

According to the victim, unknown suspects entered the house by forcing through a kitchen window. She was awake at the time and, upon realising what was taking place, she hid somewhere inside her home, avoiding contact with the burglars.

The perpetrators searched the house and stole her jewellery, several mobile telephones and a small amount of cash. The suspects also found the keys to her Hyundai i10.

After gathering their loot, the burglars left the scene in the victim’s car heading in the direction of Betty’s Estate.

