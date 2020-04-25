Hospitainer for Statia to be functional on May 15 | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport representative Guzelien Hermans, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij and Crisis Coordinator Peter Glerum in front of some of the containers carrying the hospitainer unit for St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A hospitainer unit which arrived in St. Eustatius from the Netherlands on Wednesday, April 22, is expected to be become functional on May 15.

The hospitainer, a semi-permanent field hospital for rapid deployment, arrived in six containers onboard the Orion MV at Charles A. Woodley pier. The containers were flown from the Netherlands to St. Maarten in two shipments, one of which arrived on April 17 and the second on April 22.

On hand for the delivery of the hospitainer at the pier were Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Public Health Department head Carol Jack-Roosberg, Crisis Coordinator Peter Glerum and Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport representative Guzelien Hermans.

Bonaire, Statia and Saba had requested medical support to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 from the Health Ministry in the Netherlands, because the regular medical services on the islands are inadequate to provide care for persons with COVID-19 symptoms and insufficient to guarantee the containment of these cases.

The hospitainer can be used in response to any medical challenge that may arise during the COVID-19 outbreak, offering a safe medical environment. When the hospitainer is operational, it can provide special care for persons who need medical attention. A total of six beds are provided for in isolation rooms. If a patient has breathing problems and is still alert he/she can be supported with ventilation.

In more complicated cases when a patient has breathing problems and is no longer responsive, the patient will be transported to St. Maarten for further treatment.

Doctors who will be working in the hospitainer are being recruited in the Netherlands. Nurses will be recruited in the Netherlands and in Statia and the surrounding islands.

The public entity St. Eustatius said it was “much appreciative and very happy” with the delivery of the hospitainer, which contains additional basic medical facilities when the island is confronted with new COVID-19 cases. The hospitainer will be placed on the property behind the Jewish cemetery and the Old Church cemetery.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hospitainer-for-statia-to-be-functional-on-may-15