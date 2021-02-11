Hospital PCR testing to be relocated as of today | THE DAILY HERALD

Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital

~ 214 persons vaccinated so far ~

MARIGOT–The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing centre for COVID-19 at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital will be relocated as of today, Thursday, February 11, to a site next to the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on Rue de Hollande, the Préfecture disclosed.

This is to facilitate the smooth running of the vaccination campaign at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital. PCR testing at the McDonald’s site is available Monday to Friday, 7:00-11:00am.

Regional health authority ARS said the vaccination campaign continues to prioritise people over the age of 75, and people over age 50 with underlying conditions. The latter group includes health professionals in the broadest sense – carers, employees working in medico-social institutions, sanitary transporters and Fire Brigade employees.

The vaccination centre is located at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital and receives people by appointment Tuesdays to Fridays, mornings and afternoons.

Some 214 vaccinations have been administered in St. Martin since the start on January 13, with a further 113 anticipated for week six, February 7-13. Work is in progress to open a second vaccination site in French Quarter.

To receive a vaccination against COVID-19, a doctor can register a patient for the injection on his or her behalf. Persons can also register via the e-rendezvous platforms chosen by the vaccination centre, by going online to the

www.sante.fr website, or with the TAP/RIPOSTE COVID-19 platform dedicated to the public and professionals by calling (0590)-991474 Monday through Sunday, 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hospital-pcr-testing-to-be-relocated-as-of-today