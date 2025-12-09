Hot asphalt pothole patching progressing across main routes | THE DAILY HERALD

Work is taking place between 11:00pm and 6:00am to minimise disruptions.

PHILIPSBURG–Hot asphalt pothole repairs are in full swing across the island’s main road network this week, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) has announced. The Ministry commissioned the work to be executed during the night hours.

The comprehensive maintenance effort began on the evening of December 8 and will continue nightly through December 11, with work taking place between 11:00pm and 6:00am to minimise disruptions.

The Ministry explained that all potholes along major roads were identified and clearly marked ahead of the scheduled repairs. This advanced preparation enables crews to move efficiently from one repair zone to the next, ensuring that the work progresses in a systematic manner.

The use of hot asphalt has been selected specifically for its durability and fast-setting properties, which allow for stronger, longer-lasting road surface repairs while keeping road closures and diversions to a minimum.

By conducting the works during late evening hours, VROMI aims to lessen the inconvenience to road users, reduce the impact on daytime traffic flow, and create a safer environment for both the workers carrying out the repairs and the motorists travelling nearby. The Ministry stressed that public cooperation plays an important role in achieving a smooth and timely completion of the project.

Motorists are strongly urged to exercise caution when using the roads during the overnight repair period. Drivers should slow down, stay alert for warning signs, and follow instructions from on-site personnel, as crews from Washington Construction will be operating along the roadway throughout the week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/hot-asphalt-pothole-patching-progressing-across-main-routes