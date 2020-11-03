Hotels, properties in Anguilla reopen | THE DAILY HERALD

Frangipani Resort

ANGUILLA–On November 1, Anguilla opened its borders that had been closed since March 20. Several of the hotels and resorts on the island opened for tourists.

The properties now open include Belmond Cap Juluca, Carimar Beach Club, Frangipani Resort, Meads Bay Beach Villas, Paradise Cove, Little Harbour Estates, Serenity Cottages, Shoal Bay Villas and Tranquility Beach. CuisinArt Resort will open on November 14, Quintessence Hotel on November 15, Four Seasons Resort on November 19, Manoah Boutique Hotel and La Vue on December 1, and Zemi Beach on December 14.

Although confined to their resorts, there are many activities for tourists at the resorts that include the nearby beach, water sports, golf, yoga, as well as visits to off shore islands and other restaurants using the bubble concept and approved transportation.

There are many regulations for tourists, as well as returning residents who will follow the same protocols as tourists. The pre-arrival requirements remain the same. Tests need to be taken between 3-5 days prior to travel, as well as upon arrival. Quarantine in either their own home for residents, or at their chosen hotel for tourists, is mandatory for 10 or 14 days, depending on the severity of COVID-19 where they are travelling from. After that time another test is required and if the results are negative persons will be able to leave the quarantine restrictions.

The regulation of ports, given the deteriorating situation globally, will remain in place until December 12. Exceptions include anyone wishing to leave Anguilla, medical emergencies and evacuations approved by the Chief Medical Office, and residents and visitors who have received pre-arrival approval.

The regulations regarding boat use remain the same except for fishing to the north of the island, including at night, which will now be allowed with prior approval from the commissioner of police. Ferry service from Dutch St. Maarten to Blowing Point will be allowed with police permission.

