House burns out on old Simpson Bay road | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire destroyed a dwelling on old Simpson Bay Road around 10:00am. Two fire trucks responded.

The blaze was located behind the car rental, opposite the police station in Simpson Bay, just past the bend that leads onto the old Simpson Bay road.

The structure was not on the beachside and looked like a small wooden house with a tin roof. It was immediately clear whether it was abandoned or occupied.

The fire trucks left after the flames were completely extinguished at around 12:00pm

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93533-house-burns-out-on-old-simpson-bay-road